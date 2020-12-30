STREAK STATS: Portland State has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 74 per game.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. Eastern Washington has 45 assists on 88 field goals (51.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Portland State has assists on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.
