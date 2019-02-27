Sacramento State (12-13, 6-10) vs. Eastern Washington (11-16, 9-7)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Sacramento State. In its last nine wins against the Hornets, Eastern Washington has won by an average of 9 points. Sacramento State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, a 90-77 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eastern Washington’s Jesse Hunt has averaged 14.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while Mason Peatling has put up 14.7 points and 7.6 rebounds. For the Hornets, Marcus Graves has averaged 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Joshua Patton has put up 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Graves has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Washington is 0-8 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 11-8 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Sacramento State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 68.3 points during those contests. Eastern Washington has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 69.3.

STINGY STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 68.5 points per game, the lowest figure among all Big Sky teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.