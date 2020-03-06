FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Eastern Washington’s Mason Peatling, Ellis Magnuson and Casson Rouse have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Peatling has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior forward has 47 field goals and 25 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 68.
STREAK SCORING: Eastern Washington has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 73.7.
DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles seventh nationally. The Weber State defense has allowed 71.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 201st).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.