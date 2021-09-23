The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Wigdor LLP in U.S. District Court, alleges DeMeo’s dismissal violated the Family and Medical Leave Act, along with New York human rights and labor laws.
“St. John’s University and coach Mike Anderson categorically deny Steve DeMeo’s allegations of wrongdoing, but cannot otherwise comment on pending litigation,” the school said in a statement.
DeMeo, born in New York City near St. John’s, spent two seasons at the school as an assistant under Anderson and was recently hired as an assistant coach at East Carolina.
Anderson was the Big East Coach of the Year last season and received a six-year contract extension from St. John’s in May after leading the Red Storm to a 16-11 record and a surprising fourth-place finish in the conference standings.
