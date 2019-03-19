NEW YORK — Former Auburn assistant coach and 13-year NBA veteran Chuck Person has pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge in the widespread college basketball bribery scandal.

Person entered the plea on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, averting a June trial.

Prosecutors say he accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer players with NBA potential to a financial adviser.

Person’s plea falls in line with those entered by three other former assistant coaches at major college basketball schools. Those ex-coaches are awaiting sentencing, and their terms are likely to be measured in months rather than years.

Person, former associate head coach at Auburn, was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 1986 and played for five NBA teams over 13 seasons.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 9.



FILE -- In this Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, former Auburn University assistant men’s basketball coach, Chuck Person, leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, after an initial appearance before a magistrate judge. Person is scheduled to plead guilty on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 to a conspiracy charge in a scandal that involved bribes paid to families of NBA-bound young athletes to steer them to top schools and favored money managers and agents. (Larry Neumeister, File/Associated Press)

