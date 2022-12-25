Ex-Clemson QB Uiagalelei says he's transferring to Oregon St

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is transferring from Clemson to Oregon State, he announced on social media. Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after an up-and-down two seasons as Clemson’s starter. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Next stop ... Corvallis,” he tweeted Saturday, along with a picture showing himself in a Beavers uniform.

No. 17 Oregon State (10-3) used a two-quarterback system in its 30-3 victory over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17. Starter Ben Gulbranson was told beforehand that Tristan Gebbia would get at least two series. Gulbranson didn’t let the decision faze him, completing 12 of 19 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown. He was named game MVP.

Uiagalelei, meanwhile, was benched after two series in Clemson’s 39-10 victory over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Dec. 3, and coach Dabo Swinney announced that freshman Cade Klubnik would start for the 10th-ranked Tigers in the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Tennessee on Friday.

The Tigers (11-2) started 8-0, but Uiagalelei struggled in the Oct. 22 game against Syracuse and was pulled in the second half. Klubnik came off the bench to spark a 27-21 victory over then-ranked Syracuse.

Klubnik was called on again in relief two weeks later in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. Then, when Uiagalelei started with two three-and-out series against the Tar Heels with a league title at stake, Swinney put in Klubnik and never looked back.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Uiagalelei was one of the top recruits in the country out of St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, California. Over 35 games in three seasons for Clemson, he threw for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with a 59.8% completion rate and 17 interceptions.

