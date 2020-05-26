“We are excited to bring Jalen into our program,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “Being from the Midwest, he is a player we’ve been familiar with for a while. He will bring immediate experience, leadership and scoring to the perimeter that we needed for this season. We are looking for Jalen to make a big impact on both ends of the floor.”
Coleman-Lands started all 32 games for the Blue Demons last season. He has 1,072 points in 110 career games.
