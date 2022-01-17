Purdy was a four-star recruit coming out of Perry High School in Glendale, Arizona, and originally pledged to sign with Louisville before flipping to Florida State.
The addition of Thompson and Purdy gives Nebraska five scholarship quarterbacks entering spring. The others are Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Richard Torres.
Adrian Martinez, the Huskers’ starter since 2018, transferred to Kansas State for his final season.
