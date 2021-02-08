Busch had two previous four-year stints at Nebraska, most recently as an assistant coach under Bill Callahan from 2004-07. Busch also was a graduate assistant under Tom Osborne from 1990-93. Busch was among the LSU assistants let go when defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was fired in December.
Castro-Walker was player personnel director for Frost at Central Florida and will help manage and oversee the players’ off-field responsibilities.
Prior to working for Chip Kelly at UCLA, Lowe was head coach at two Oregon high schools. Lowe was a receiver at Oregon from 2011-14, when Frost was an assistant with the Ducks.
