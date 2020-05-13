Williams spent the past two seasons as an assistant for California State University at Northridge, under coach Mark Gottfried.
Gottfried was Williams’ coach at Alabama.
Williams was an All-star in his first season in Cleveland, in 2008-09, when he averaged a career-best 17.8 points per game. Over his career, Williams averaged 13.2 points and 4.9 assists.
He will be formally introduced at a virtual press conference next week.
