Both previously pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges. Their next hearing is March 6. Messages were left for their attorneys seeking comment.

Sam Shamansky, representing Wint, last week declared his client was innocent.

The woman told police that on Feb. 4 she started having consensual sex with Riep before Wint came into the room and both forced her into sex.

After several minutes, they stopped and Riep told the woman that she needed to say what happened was “consensual on a video recording while laughing at her,” according to police. Riep then told the woman she needed to shower before he drove her back to her home.

Officials said in court that police have the video recording.