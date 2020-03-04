He played in the NFL from 1998-2006 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders.
“From my first conversation with Coach Chryst, it just felt right,” Whitted said in a statement. “He’s a down-to-earth, genuine guy who comes so well-regarded in our profession. Then, when I had the opportunity to talk to the players, I knew it was the right fit.
“I’m excited to be back in college and making an impact on young men’s lives.”
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.