Bentley started 33 games for South Carolina, throwing for 7,527 yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

He said in his post he was excited for his next step and that he “can’t wait to be part of the Utah family!”

Utah is losing senior starting quarterback Tyler Huntley from this year’s 11-2 team, which is ranked No. 12 and played for the Pac 12 Conference title last week.

