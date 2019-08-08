KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee offensive lineman Nathan Niehaus says injuries caused him to decide this week to end his football career.

Niehaus (pronounced KNEE-house) tweeted Thursday that “due to sustained injuries and the overlapping wear on my body, I have decided to retire from the game that has taken me places that I never could have imagined.”

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Wednesday that Niehaus had decided to leave the team. Pruitt didn’t specify the reason for Niehaus’ departure.

Niehaus started six games at right guard and also played tackle for Tennessee as a sophomore last season.

In his statement, Niehaus praised Tennessee’s fan base and thanked the Volunteers’ coaching staff “for the lessons learned within such a short period of time.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/CollegeFootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.