Caldwell worked as Tennessee’s defensive ends coach from 1995-2008 and special teams coordinator from 2000-05 on a coaching staff led by Phillip Fulmer, who now work as Tennessee’s athletic director.

AD

“Steve played a key role during an era of extraordinary success for Tennessee football,” Fulmer said in a statement. “He knows this community, this campus and the history of this program. He understands the behind-the-scenes work that goes into winning at the highest level.”

Fulmer added that Caldwell is “a man of great integrity and character.”

