Manning was fired 11 days ago and replaced last week by Steve Forbes, who spent the previous five seasons coaching at East Tennessee State. Forbes said after taking the job that he hoped to retain Sarr and other players recruited by Manning.
Sarr was the Demon Deacons’ second-leading scorer (13.7 points per game) and top rebounder (9.0) last season. He joins a Kentucky program that lost eight players from its roster but will welcome another highly rated recruiting class this fall.
