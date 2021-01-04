Notre Dame’s 2021 roster was lacking a proven quarterback. The Fighting Irish need to replace three-year starter Ian Book, whose college career ended Friday with a 31-14 loss to Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Coan made 18 starts for Wisconsin from 2018-19 but injured his right foot in preseason practice this year and underwent surgery. The 6-foot-3 senior from Sayville, New York, suited up for Wisconsin’s final three regular-season games but didn’t play. Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz has taken over as the Badgers’ starting quarterback.
During the 2019 season, Coan completed a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions as Wisconsin went 10-4 and reached the Rose Bowl.
Coan completed 68% of his passes for 3,278 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions at Wisconsin. The Badgers went 12-6 in the games Coan started, including 8-3 in Big Ten games.
The Irish’s returning scholarship quarterbacks are Brendon Clark and Drew Pyne, though Clark was dealing with a knee injury during the latter part of this season. Notre Dame’s recruiting class includes Tyler Buchner, rated as the nation’s No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 65 overall prospect in his class according to composite rankings compiled by 247Sports.
