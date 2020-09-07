“As he got more comfortable with our system, what you started seeing was his experience,” Cutcliffe said Monday. “He’s played a lot more football at this level than the other two have. … And you could see that in pocket movement and just feeling natural in a pocket.”
Brice is best known for rallying Clemson from a fourth-quarter deficit at home to beat Syracuse in 2018 after Lawrence left with a first-half injury. The Tigers went on to complete an unbeaten season and win the national championship.
Cutcliffe said Katrenick and Holmberg would share No. 2 duties behind Brice, saying the call on who would relieve Brice if needed would depend on the game circumstances.
