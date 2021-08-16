Defending the run has been a persistent weakness for the Gophers over the course of Fleck’s tenure, but they’re better positioned this year with far more depth on the defensive line. Mafe, Rush and Esezi Otomewo (fifth year) are the stalwarts on the outside. Dew-Treadway has been joined on the inside by graduate transfers Nyles Pinckney (Clemson) and Val Martin (North Carolina State).