The Blue Hens (1-0, 1-0) dominated this one on both sides of the ball. Offensively they ran it 47 times for 224 yards; a 4.8-yards per carry average. Henderson threw for 146 yards with 16 completions to seven different receivers.
Defensively, Delaware held Maine to 112 yards of total offense allowed the Black Bears (0-1, 0-1) only two conversions on 14 third-down attempts and forced them to turn it over on downs twice on fourth down.
Joe Fagnano threw for 61 yards for Maine.
___
