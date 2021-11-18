“For us, me personally, I’m comfortable with where we’re at because I see more strength in our organization now than in my 17 years as head coach,” Gundy said. “We have a team right now that when they go out and play on Saturday, it doesn’t make a difference who we play, but that we know ... that if we play well, we can win. I don’t care who we play. So, for me, that’s a plus.”