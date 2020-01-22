Moses Flowers had 17 points for the Hawks (10-10, 3-2). Traci Carter added 13 points. Miroslav Stafl had nine rebounds.
Maryland-Baltimore County plays Maine at home on Saturday. Hartford plays at Albany on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.