The Retrievers finished the game on a 17-8 run after the game was tied at 52 with 4 minutes, 16 seconds remaining. Eytle-Rock scored five consecutive points — a 3-pointer and a two-pointer — to boost UMBC’s lead to 59-53 with 1:58 to go. Hartford was within 61-57 with 1:03 to go before L.J. Owens made six free throws in the final minute to close it out for UMBC.