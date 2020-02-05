Malik Ellison had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks (13-11, 6-3). Traci Carter added 18 points. Hunter Marks had 11 rebounds.
The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Hawks this season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Hartford 69-60 on Jan. 22. Maryland-Baltimore County plays UMass Lowell on the road on Saturday. Hartford plays Vermont at home on Saturday.
