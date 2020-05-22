“This has always been a dream of mine, and Marquette has helped prepare me to make this dream a reality,” Bailey said in a statement issued by the university.
Bailey, the son of former Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Thurl Bailey, will turn 23 on June 9. He spent two years on a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints between the end of his high school career and the start of his Marquette career.
The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 25.3 minutes this past season. He started each of Marquette’s 30 games as the Golden Eagles went 18-12.
“We are thankful for his contributions to our program the last two seasons and will do all we can to assist him with the process,” Wojciechowski said in a statement. “His best basketball is ahead of him and we can’t wait to see where his journey takes him next.”
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.