“Jo is a player who we’ve known for years and watched his progression,” Willard said. “He has a lot of untapped potential. He’s athletic and skilled and, coupled with his size and long wingspan, we believe he can be an integral player in our program.”
Smith helped Crestwood Prep, one of the top prep schools in Canada, to Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association and National Preparatory Association titles in 2019.
Seton Hall returns four of its top six scorers from last season along with three other transfers and a good recruiting class for the Big East Conference season.
