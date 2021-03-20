Shawn Bowman added five receptions a touchdown for Maine (2-1, 2-1), which outscored Stony Brook 28-6 in the second half.
Ty Son Lawton had 134 yards rushing and Seba Nekhet added 97 yards on the ground to lead Stony Brook (0-3, 0-3). Tyquell Fields was 11-of-25 passing for 108 yards, including a touchdown pass to Delante Hellams Jr. Lawon and Fields each had a touchdown run.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.