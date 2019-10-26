Joe Fitzpatrick’s 1-yard run with 6:12 remaining before halftime made it 21-12. Then, on the second play of the second half, Fagnano threw a 64-yard TD pass to Blair for a 16-point lead. Blair caught four passes for 115 yards.
Hollis Mathis rushed 52 yards and scored three times for the Tribe (2-6, 0-4), but he struggled throwing the ball and completed just 4 of 22 pass attempts for 68 yards.
Owen Wright led William & Mary on the ground with 73 yards rushing on 13 carries.
