After three straight Buffalo turnovers allowed Ball State to get within 73-71, Fair dribbled the clock down and escaped a double team to find Woolley for a jumper at the free-throw line for a four-point lead with 32.9 seconds left. Freshman Ally Becki made two free throws for Ball State for a two-point deficit with 30 seconds left, but Woolley answered with two free throws at 26.9 and two more at 13.7 to seal it.
Buffalo (25-8) brings a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, including a 39-point victory over Akron in the semifinals behind 28 points from Fair and 20 by Woolley. The Bulls’ resume also including playing then-No. 1 South Carolina, Oklahoma and Syracuse on consecutive days in November, with the lone win coming against the Orange.
Fair entered needing 16 points to become Buffalo’s all-time scoring leader and she broke Kourtney Brown’s record with 5:15 left in the first half on a layup to reach 17 points in the half. She became the first player in Buffalo history to reach 2,000 career points in the second half — and she’s only a junior.
Thelma Dis Agustsdottir and Becki each scored 20 points for Ball State (20-12). Dis Agustsdottir was 6 of 15 from 3-point range and Becki also had nine rebounds and seven assists.
