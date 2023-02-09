Fair, Woolley spark 2nd half, Syracuse women beat No. 14 UNC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half, Georgia Woolley added 20 points and Syracuse used a big third quarter to beat No. 14 North Carolina 75-67 on Thursday night.

Fair and Woolley combined to go 2 of 7 from the field in the first half for just 12 points before taking over in the second half. Syracuse pulled away in the third quarter, scoring 31 points after just 32 in the entire first half. Fair and Woolley combined on 11-of-21 shooting after halftime for 31 points.