Fair, Woolley spark 2nd half, Syracuse women beat No. 14 UNC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Dyaisha Fair scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half, Georgia Woolley added 20 points and Syracuse used a big third quarter to beat No. 14 North Carolina 75-67 on Thursday night.
Dariauna Lewis had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Syracuse (16-9, 7-7 ACC), which outrebounded North Carolina 43-29 to make up for 21 turnovers.
North Carolina was without two starters for the second straight game in Alyssa Ustby (13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds) and Eva Hodgson (10.2 points) due to injury.
Deja Kelly led North Carolina (17-7, 8-5) with a career-high 32 points. Kennedy Todd-Williams added 14 points.
Syracuse plays at No. 10 Notre Dame on Sunday in the second of three straight games against ranked opponents. North Carolina hosts Boston College on Sunday.
