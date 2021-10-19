“For 15 years, Joe Frager has been a model of integrity and commitment at the helm of Fairfield women’s basketball, conducting all aspects of his program in a first class manner,” athletic director Paul Schlickmann said in a statement. “He has built a culture that puts team and family first, sets high expectations for his student-athletes as campus citizens and fosters high achievement for them in the classroom.”
Frager is a member of both the New England Basketball Hall of Fame and the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. He spent 11 years as a high school coach, winning three state titles at Seymour High School.
Fairfield finished 11-5 last season and will open this season on Nov. 9 at home against Brown.
