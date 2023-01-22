Fairfield hosts Eley and Siena

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfield Stags (8-10, 4-4 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-6, 7-1 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -6.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Fairfield Stags after Michael Eley scored 20 points in Siena’s 72-57 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints have gone 6-1 at home. Siena averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Stags are 4-4 against conference opponents. Fairfield ranks eighth in the MAAC scoring 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Supreme Cook averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Cook is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

