BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marcus Hammond is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Purple Eagles. James Towns is also a key contributor, producing 11.4 points per game. The Stags have been led by Jesus Cruz, who is averaging 11 points.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 40 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Purple Eagles are 0-11 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 64 points. The Stags are 0-11 when allowing 64 or more points and 10-4 when holding opponents below 64.

STREAK STATS: Niagara has lost its last four road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 72.5 per game.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Niagara offense has turned the ball over on 16 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 22 percent of all Fairfield possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Stags are ranked 325th, nationally).

