Fairfield plays Saint Peter's for conference showdown

Fairfield Stags (6-10, 2-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-10, 2-6 MAAC)
The Stags have gone 2-4 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging 5.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Peacocks. Dasher is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.
Cook is averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.
Stags: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.