Fairfield plays Saint Peter's for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfield Stags (6-10, 2-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-10, 2-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -2.5; over/under is 123 BOTTOM LINE: Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags visit Isiah Dasher and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks on Sunday. The Peacocks have gone 6-2 at home. Saint Peter’s is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Stags have gone 2-4 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging 5.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Peacocks. Dasher is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Cook is averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Stags: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article