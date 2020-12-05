LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Moses Flowers has put up 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals to lead the charge for the Hawks. Austin Williams is also a big contributor, accounting for 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Stags are led by Jesus Cruz, who is averaging 12 points and 5.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MOSES: Flowers has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Hartford has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among America East teams.
