.DOMINANT DIMENCIO: Dimencio Vaughn has connected on 38.4 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.5 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 64: Fairfield is 0-11 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 11-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.
STREAK STATS: Rider has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.8 points, while allowing 76.5 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Rider is rated first among MAAC teams with an average of 72 points per game.
