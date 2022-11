BOTTOM LINE: The Fairfield Stags square off against the Towson Tigers in Savannah, Georgia.

Fairfield finished 15-18 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Stags averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 30.5 in the paint, 10.2 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.