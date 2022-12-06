Fairfield Stags to host the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Wednesday

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-4) at Fairfield Stags (3-6, 1-1 MAAC)
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Fairfield.
Raheem Solomon averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Nico Galette is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Sacred Heart.
