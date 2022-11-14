Fairfield Stags travel to take on the Xavier Musketeers

Fairfield Stags (0-2) at Xavier Musketeers (2-0)
Cincinnati; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Xavier Musketeers host the Fairfield Stags.
Xavier finished 23-13 overall last season while going 16-5 at home. The Musketeers allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.
Fairfield went 15-18 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Stags gave up 66.0 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.
