TEANECK, N.J. — Darnell Edge scored 24 points and made six 3-pointers, Elijah Williams added a career-high 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots, and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Army 93-84 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.

Jahlil Jenkins scored 19 points with nine rebounds and seven assists and Xzavier Malone-Key had 13 points and blocked two shots for the Knights (4-4), who shot 53 percent with 12 3-pointers. Mike Holloway Jr. had 10 points and eight boards.

Edge broke a 40-all tie by scoring five straight amid a 10-2 run and Fairleigh Dickinson led 50-42 at halftime. Edge’s 3 with 6:58 left put the Knights up 81-65, but Army closed to 90-84 on Jordan Fox’s 3 with 30 seconds left. The Knights added two free throws and Army missed two 3-pointers in the final 22 seconds.

Matt Wilson scored 21, Alex King had 15, Fox 13 and Tommy Funk 12 for Army (5-7).

