Fairleigh Dickinson faces NJIT after Roberts' 23-point game

NJIT Highlanders (1-8) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-6) Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts the NJIT Highlanders after Demetre Roberts scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 76-73 overtime victory over the Columbia Lions. The Knights are 2-0 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 1-5 in road games. NJIT is eighth in the America East with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Souleymane Diakite averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Singleton is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 15.7 points and 2.4 steals. Roberts is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Miles Coleman is averaging 16.4 points for the Highlanders. Diakite is averaging 8.4 points for NJIT.

