Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Reynolds and Saint Joseph's (PA)

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-3)
The Hawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Knights are 0-5 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson is sixth in the NEC shooting 32.2% from deep. Brandon Upshaw paces the Knights shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Lynn Greer III is shooting 36.8% and averaging 11.3 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).
Grant Singleton is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.1 points and 4.2 assists for Fairleigh Dickinson.
