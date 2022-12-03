Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Reynolds and Saint Joseph's (PA)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -11.5; over/under is 151 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Erik Reynolds II scored 27 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 85-80 overtime victory over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Hawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Knights are 0-5 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson is sixth in the NEC shooting 32.2% from deep. Brandon Upshaw paces the Knights shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Lynn Greer III is shooting 36.8% and averaging 11.3 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Grant Singleton is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals. Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.1 points and 4.2 assists for Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article