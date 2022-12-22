Fairleigh Dickinson plays Queens, looks for 5th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Queens Royals (9-3) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-7) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson -5.5; over/under is 156 BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Queens trying to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Knights have gone 3-0 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Heru Bligen averaging 3.4.

The Royals are 3-3 in road games. Queens is the ASUN leader with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Gavin Rains averaging 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetre Roberts is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 14.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Kenny Dye is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

