Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Columbia following Singleton's 24-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-6) at Columbia Lions (4-8) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Columbia Lions after Grant Singleton scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 97-80 win against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. The Lions have gone 4-2 in home games. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by Kenny Noland shooting 52.6% from 3-point range.

The Knights are 1-5 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is fifth in the NEC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Sean Moore averaging 5.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Robledo is averaging 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Singleton is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 16.2 points and two steals. Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

