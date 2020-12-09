The Knights made their first seven shots and led 14-5 after five minutes. Fairleigh Dickinson shot 54% from the floor.
Xavier Wilson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-4, 1-1). Tre Mitchell added 15 points. Nigel Scantlebury had 12 points and six assists.
The Knights leveled the season series against the Blue Devils with the win. Central Connecticut defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 94-87 last Tuesday.
