The Knights, who led by double digits much of the final 11 minutes, forced a season-high 20 turnovers, turning them into 27 points.
Long Island-Brooklyn scored a season-low 33 points in the second half, making just 1 of 10 from behind the arc in the final period.
Eral Penn scored a career-high 33 points plus 20 rebounds and six steals for the Sharks (6-4, 6-4). Tyrn Flowers added 20 points and 11 rebounds. The two were a combined 19 of 38 shooting out of the team’s 25 of 70.
