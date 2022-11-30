Fairleigh Dickinson visits Hartford on 5-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-5) at Hartford Hawks (3-6) West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -5.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hits the road against Hartford looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Hawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Hartford leads the DI Independent in rebounding, averaging 32.2 boards. Pano Pavlidis leads the Hawks with 7.7 rebounds.

The Knights are 0-4 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC scoring 80.4 points per game while shooting 44.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Hartford.

Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 14.9 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

