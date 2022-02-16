The Knights have gone 3-8 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is eighth in the NEC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by John Square Jr. averaging 2.2.
The Warriors and Knights face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Minor is scoring 14.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Warriors. Malik Edmead is averaging 11.4 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Merrimack.
Devon Dunn is averaging 10.4 points for the Knights. Brandon Rush is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.
Knights: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.