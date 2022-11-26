The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter's on 4-game road skid

By
November 26, 2022 at 2:46 a.m. EST

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-2)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter’s looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Peacocks are 3-0 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is the MAAC leader with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Latrell Reid averaging 5.8.

The Knights are 0-3 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Peacocks. Kyle Cardaci is averaging 6.6 points for Saint Peter’s.

Demetre Roberts is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15 points and two steals for Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...