Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter's on 4-game road slide

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-4) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-2)
The Knights are 0-3 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is fifth in the NEC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sebastien Lamaute averaging 4.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Murray is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Peacocks. Kyle Cardaci is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Saint Peter’s.
Demetre Roberts is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15.0 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.