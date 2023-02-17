Fairleigh Dickinson visits Wagner after Roberts' 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-13, 8-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-11, 6-7 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Wagner Seahawks after Demetre Roberts scored 27 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 94-86 overtime loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Seahawks are 7-3 on their home court. Wagner has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights are 8-5 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks third in the NEC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.3 points for the Seahawks. Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Roberts is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

